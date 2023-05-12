The Miami Heat and New York Knicks are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup in this article.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in the NBA) and give up 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks' +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 116 points per game (11th in NBA) while allowing 113.1 per outing (12th in league).

These two teams score 225.5 points per game between them, 18.0 more than this game's over/under.

These two teams allow 222.9 points per game combined, 15.4 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

New York has compiled a 45-36-1 record against the spread this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 28.5 -120 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 -130 20.4 Max Strus 12.5 -115 11.5 Kyle Lowry 11.5 +100 11.2 Gabe Vincent 9.5 -125 9.4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.