The Miami Heat and New York Knicks are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup in this article.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Heat average 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) while allowing 109.8 per contest (second in the NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks put up 116.0 points per game (11th in league) while giving up 113.1 per outing (12th in NBA). They have a +240 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.

These two teams average a combined 225.5 points per game, 18.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams allow a combined 222.9 points per game, 15.4 more points than this contest's over/under.

Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this season.

New York has put together a 45-36-1 record against the spread this year.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 28.5 -120 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 -130 20.4 Max Strus 12.5 -115 11.5 Kyle Lowry 11.5 +100 11.2 Gabe Vincent 9.5 -125 9.4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.