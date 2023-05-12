The New York Knicks are 6.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat hold a 3-2 series lead.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

  • Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 6.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (204.5)
  • The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, New York is 2-2-1 against the spread compared to the 4-12 ATS record Miami puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.
  • When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Miami does it in fewer games (48.8% of the time) than New York (53.7%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 36-22, while the Knicks are 20-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat Performance Insights

  • Miami has had to lean on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league offensively with only 109.5 points per contest.
  • The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 23.8 assists per game.
  • The Heat rank 16th in the NBA by making 12 threes per game, but they sport a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.
  • Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers and 40.8% threes this season. Of the team's buckets, 69.5% are two-pointers and 30.5% are threes.

Knicks Performance Insights

  • New York is 11th in the NBA in points scored (116 per game) and 12th in points allowed (113.1).
  • This season the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA in assists at 22.9 per game.
  • The Knicks make 12.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 11th and 19th, respectively, in the league.
  • New York takes 40% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 30.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 60% of its shots, with 69.9% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.