The New York Knicks are 6.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat hold a 3-2 series lead.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 6.5)

Knicks (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Over (204.5)



The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, New York is 2-2-1 against the spread compared to the 4-12 ATS record Miami puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Miami does it in fewer games (48.8% of the time) than New York (53.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 36-22, while the Knicks are 20-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat Performance Insights

Miami has had to lean on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league offensively with only 109.5 points per contest.

The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 23.8 assists per game.

The Heat rank 16th in the NBA by making 12 threes per game, but they sport a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers and 40.8% threes this season. Of the team's buckets, 69.5% are two-pointers and 30.5% are threes.

Knicks Performance Insights

New York is 11th in the NBA in points scored (116 per game) and 12th in points allowed (113.1).

This season the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA in assists at 22.9 per game.

The Knicks make 12.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 11th and 19th, respectively, in the league.

New York takes 40% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 30.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 60% of its shots, with 69.9% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.