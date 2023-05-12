Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Heat are 6.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat hold a 3-2 lead in the series.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 6.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (206.5)
- The Knicks have put together a 45-35-2 ATS record this season compared to the 30-48-4 mark from the Heat.
- Miami covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 25% of the time. That's less often than New York covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (40%).
- Miami's games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82), less often than New York's games have (44 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, a better mark than the Knicks have posted (20-21) as moneyline underdogs.
Heat Performance Insights
- Although Miami is putting up just 109.5 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been helping to pick up the slack, as it ranks second-best in the league by allowing 109.8 points per game.
- The Heat are averaging 23.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Heat rank 16th in the NBA by making 12 treys per contest, but they sport a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.
- Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers and 40.8% from three-point land this season. Of the team's buckets, 69.5% are two-pointers and 30.5% are threes.
Knicks Performance Insights
- On offense New York is the 11th-ranked team in the NBA (116 points per game). On defense it is 12th (113.1 points conceded per game).
- This season the Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists at 22.9 per game.
- At 12.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.4% from downtown, the Knicks are 11th and 19th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- New York attempts 40% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 60% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of New York's baskets are 3-pointers, and 69.9% are 2-pointers.
