The Miami Heat are 6.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat hold a 3-2 lead in the series.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 6.5)

Knicks (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Over (206.5)



The Knicks have put together a 45-35-2 ATS record this season compared to the 30-48-4 mark from the Heat.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 25% of the time. That's less often than New York covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (40%).

Miami's games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82), less often than New York's games have (44 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, a better mark than the Knicks have posted (20-21) as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Although Miami is putting up just 109.5 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been helping to pick up the slack, as it ranks second-best in the league by allowing 109.8 points per game.

The Heat are averaging 23.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Heat rank 16th in the NBA by making 12 treys per contest, but they sport a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers and 40.8% from three-point land this season. Of the team's buckets, 69.5% are two-pointers and 30.5% are threes.

Knicks Performance Insights

On offense New York is the 11th-ranked team in the NBA (116 points per game). On defense it is 12th (113.1 points conceded per game).

This season the Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists at 22.9 per game.

At 12.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.4% from downtown, the Knicks are 11th and 19th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

New York attempts 40% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 60% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of New York's baskets are 3-pointers, and 69.9% are 2-pointers.

