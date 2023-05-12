The Miami Heat are 6.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat hold a 3-2 lead in the series.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

  • Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 6.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (206.5)
  • The Knicks have put together a 45-35-2 ATS record this season compared to the 30-48-4 mark from the Heat.
  • Miami covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 25% of the time. That's less often than New York covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (40%).
  • Miami's games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82), less often than New York's games have (44 out of 82).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, a better mark than the Knicks have posted (20-21) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat Performance Insights

  • Although Miami is putting up just 109.5 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been helping to pick up the slack, as it ranks second-best in the league by allowing 109.8 points per game.
  • The Heat are averaging 23.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.
  • The Heat rank 16th in the NBA by making 12 treys per contest, but they sport a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.
  • Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers and 40.8% from three-point land this season. Of the team's buckets, 69.5% are two-pointers and 30.5% are threes.

Knicks Performance Insights

  • On offense New York is the 11th-ranked team in the NBA (116 points per game). On defense it is 12th (113.1 points conceded per game).
  • This season the Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists at 22.9 per game.
  • At 12.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.4% from downtown, the Knicks are 11th and 19th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
  • New York attempts 40% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 60% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of New York's baskets are 3-pointers, and 69.9% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.