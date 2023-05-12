The Miami Heat are 6.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat have a 3-2 series lead.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN

Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 6.5)

Knicks (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Over (207)



The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this season.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, New York is 2-2-1 against the spread compared to the 4-12 ATS record Miami puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Miami does it less often (48.8% of the time) than New York (53.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 36-22, while the Knicks are 20-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Miami has been forced to lean on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league on offense with just 109.5 points per contest.

The Heat are averaging 23.8 assists per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Heat, who rank 16th in the league with 12 threes per game, are shooting just 34.4% from three-point land, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.

So far this season, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers, accounting for 69.5% of the team's buckets. It has shot 40.8% three-pointers (30.5% of the team's baskets).

Knicks Performance Insights

In 2022-23, New York is 11th in the NBA on offense (116 points scored per game) and 12th defensively (113.1 points conceded).

With 22.9 assists per game, the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA.

The Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

New York attempts 40% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 30.1% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 60% of its shots, with 69.9% of its makes coming from there.

