Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat are 6.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat have a 3-2 series lead.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
|Heat vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Knicks Player Props
|How to Watch Heat vs Knicks
|Heat vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Heat vs Knicks Injury Report
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 6.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (207)
- The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this season.
- As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, New York is 2-2-1 against the spread compared to the 4-12 ATS record Miami puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.
- When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Miami does it less often (48.8% of the time) than New York (53.7%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 36-22, while the Knicks are 20-21 as moneyline underdogs.
Heat Performance Insights
- Miami has been forced to lean on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league on offense with just 109.5 points per contest.
- The Heat are averaging 23.8 assists per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Heat, who rank 16th in the league with 12 threes per game, are shooting just 34.4% from three-point land, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.
- So far this season, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers, accounting for 69.5% of the team's buckets. It has shot 40.8% three-pointers (30.5% of the team's baskets).
Knicks Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, New York is 11th in the NBA on offense (116 points scored per game) and 12th defensively (113.1 points conceded).
- With 22.9 assists per game, the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA.
- The Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).
- New York attempts 40% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 30.1% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 60% of its shots, with 69.9% of its makes coming from there.
