The Miami Heat are 6.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat hold a 3-2 lead in the series.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 6.5)

Knicks (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Over (207)



The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, New York is 2-2-1 against the spread compared to the 4-12 ATS record Miami puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

New York and its opponents have eclipsed the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

The Heat have a .621 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-22) this season while the Knicks have a .488 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (20-21).

Heat Performance Insights

Although Miami is scoring just 109.5 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been playing really well, as it ranks second-best in the league by ceding 109.8 points per game.

This year, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, delivering 23.8 per game.

The Heat, who are 16th in the league with 12 made threes per game, are shooting just 34.4% from downtown, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers (accounting for 69.5% of the team's buckets) and 40.8% threes (30.5%).

Knicks Performance Insights

New York scores 116 points per game and allow 113.1, making them 11th in the league offensively and 12th on defense.

The Knicks are third-worst in the NBA in assists (22.9 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-point makes (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

In 2022-23, New York has attempted 40% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 60% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 30.1% of New York's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 69.9% have been 2-pointers.

