Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 6.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat hold a 3-2 lead in the series.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
|Heat vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Knicks Player Props
|How to Watch Heat vs Knicks
|Heat vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Heat vs Knicks Injury Report
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 6.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (207)
- The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.
- As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, New York is 2-2-1 against the spread compared to the 4-12 ATS record Miami puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.
- New York and its opponents have eclipsed the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
- The Heat have a .621 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-22) this season while the Knicks have a .488 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (20-21).
Heat Performance Insights
- Although Miami is scoring just 109.5 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been playing really well, as it ranks second-best in the league by ceding 109.8 points per game.
- This year, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, delivering 23.8 per game.
- The Heat, who are 16th in the league with 12 made threes per game, are shooting just 34.4% from downtown, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers (accounting for 69.5% of the team's buckets) and 40.8% threes (30.5%).
Knicks Performance Insights
- New York scores 116 points per game and allow 113.1, making them 11th in the league offensively and 12th on defense.
- The Knicks are third-worst in the NBA in assists (22.9 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23, the Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-point makes (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).
- In 2022-23, New York has attempted 40% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 60% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 30.1% of New York's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 69.9% have been 2-pointers.
