Gabe Vincent and his Miami Heat teammates face the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Vincent, in his last game (May 10 loss against the Knicks) produced six points and four assists.

In this piece we'll dive into Vincent's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.4 12.0 Rebounds -- 2.1 1.3 Assists 3.5 2.5 4.8 PRA -- 14 18.1 PR 11.5 11.5 13.3 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Gabe Vincent's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Knicks

Vincent is responsible for taking 8.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 11.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Vincent's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Allowing 113.1 points per game, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Allowing 42 rebounds per contest, the Knicks are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 25.1 assists per game, the Knicks are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks have given up 13 makes per game, 25th in the league.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 23 6 4 4 0 0 1 5/8/2023 22 3 0 5 1 0 2 5/6/2023 30 5 0 4 0 0 2 5/2/2023 41 21 2 5 4 0 0 4/30/2023 33 20 2 5 5 0 1 3/29/2023 31 21 3 3 4 0 2 3/22/2023 25 19 0 3 3 0 0 3/3/2023 27 3 2 3 1 0 2 2/2/2023 25 5 4 4 1 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Vincent or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.