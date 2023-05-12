The Miami Heat, Caleb Martin included, match up versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Martin had 11 points in his last game, which ended in a 112-103 loss versus the Knicks.

With prop bets available for Martin, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.6 11.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 5.3 Assists -- 1.6 1.7 PRA -- 16 18.1 PR 13.5 14.4 16.4 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.6



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Caleb Martin has made 3.6 field goals per game, which adds up to 7.9% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.2 threes per game, or 8.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Martin's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Knicks have allowed 113.1 points per game, which is 12th-best in the league.

The Knicks give up 42 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the NBA.

The Knicks allow 25.1 assists per game, 13th-ranked in the league.

The Knicks concede 13 made 3-pointers per contest, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Caleb Martin vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 28 11 3 3 2 0 1 5/8/2023 26 10 5 2 2 1 0 5/6/2023 23 3 5 0 0 0 0 5/2/2023 38 22 8 1 4 0 0 4/30/2023 31 9 5 1 1 1 2 3/29/2023 25 6 5 0 1 0 0 3/22/2023 23 5 5 1 0 0 0 3/3/2023 25 14 4 1 1 0 0 2/2/2023 24 5 4 1 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.