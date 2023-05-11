The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has 40 hits and an OBP of .428, both of which are best among Tampa Bay hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
  • Diaz will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 in his last outings.
  • Diaz has picked up a hit in 68.6% of his 35 games this year, with more than one hit in 34.3% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 25.7% of his games this season, and 5.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In 37.1% of his games this year, Diaz has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 57.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (20.0%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 14
14 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%)
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (64.3%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (28.6%)
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
  • The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (41 total, 1.1 per game).
  • German makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.35), eighth in WHIP (.941), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
