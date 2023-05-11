Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 40 hits and an OBP of .428, both of which are best among Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Diaz will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 in his last outings.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 68.6% of his 35 games this year, with more than one hit in 34.3% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 25.7% of his games this season, and 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 37.1% of his games this year, Diaz has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 57.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (20.0%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|14
|14 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (64.3%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (28.6%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (41 total, 1.1 per game).
- German makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.35), eighth in WHIP (.941), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
