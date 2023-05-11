Wander Franco -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the hill, on May 11 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

  • Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .552, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 16th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
  • Franco enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
  • Franco has gotten a hit in 27 of 36 games this year (75.0%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (36.1%).
  • In 19.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Franco has driven in a run in 17 games this year (47.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (13.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 17 games this season (47.2%), including five multi-run games (13.9%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 14
17 (77.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (42.9%)
12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (50.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 41 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • German makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.35), eighth in WHIP (.941), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
