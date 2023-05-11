On Thursday, Taylor Walls (.306 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls is batting .262 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks.
  • Walls has gotten a hit in 15 of 26 games this year (57.7%), with more than one hit on three occasions (11.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 26), and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Walls has driven in a run in eight games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 13 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
.184 AVG .326
.326 OBP .392
.289 SLG .739
2 XBH 8
1 HR 5
2 RBI 10
9/7 K/BB 12/5
2 SB 4
Home Away
13 GP 13
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.59).
  • The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (41 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Yankees are sending German (2-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.35), eighth in WHIP (.941), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
