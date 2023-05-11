Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Thursday, Taylor Walls (.306 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Yankees
|Rays vs Yankees Odds
|Rays vs Yankees Prediction
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .262 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Walls has gotten a hit in 15 of 26 games this year (57.7%), with more than one hit on three occasions (11.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 26), and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Walls has driven in a run in eight games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 13 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.184
|AVG
|.326
|.326
|OBP
|.392
|.289
|SLG
|.739
|2
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|2
|RBI
|10
|9/7
|K/BB
|12/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.59).
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (41 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees are sending German (2-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.35), eighth in WHIP (.941), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.