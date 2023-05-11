On Thursday, Taylor Walls (.306 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .262 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks.

Walls has gotten a hit in 15 of 26 games this year (57.7%), with more than one hit on three occasions (11.5%).

He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 26), and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Walls has driven in a run in eight games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 13 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .184 AVG .326 .326 OBP .392 .289 SLG .739 2 XBH 8 1 HR 5 2 RBI 10 9/7 K/BB 12/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 13 GP 13 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

