The Phoenix Suns (45-37) have two players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs second round game 6 with the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Footprint Center on Thursday, May 11 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch Suns vs. Nuggets with Fubo!

The Nuggets will try for another victory over the Suns after a 118-102 win on Tuesday. Nikola Jokic's team-leading 29 points led the Nuggets to the victory. Devin Booker had 28 points for the Suns.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chris Paul PG Out Groin 13.9 4.3 8.9 Deandre Ayton C Questionable Rib 18 10 1.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Suns Season Insights

The 113.6 points per game the Suns average are only 1.1 more points than the Nuggets allow (112.5).

Phoenix has a 34-10 record when scoring more than 112.5 points.

The Suns have been scoring 115.6 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 113.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Phoenix connects on 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Suns' 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 17th in the NBA, and the 110.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank seventh in the league.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets put up only 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns give up (111.6).

Denver has put together a 47-8 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

The Nuggets are putting up 114.9 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 0.9 fewer points than their average for the season (115.8).

Denver hits 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets rank second in the league averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -3 225.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.