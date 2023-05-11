The Phoenix Suns are 2-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-2.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 2)

Nuggets (+ 2) Pick OU: Over (226)



The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Suns (41-38-3) this year.

When the spread is set as 2 or more this season, Phoenix (24-16-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (58.5%) than Denver (10-6) does as the underdog (62.5%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Phoenix does it more often (48.8% of the time) than Denver (45.1%).

The Suns have a .720 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-14) this season, higher than the .476 winning percentage for the Nuggets as a moneyline underdog (10-11).

Suns Performance Insights

With 113.6 points per game on offense, Phoenix is 17th in the NBA. On defense, it gives up 111.6 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Suns have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.3 assists per game.

With 12.2 threes per game, the Suns rank 13th in the NBA. They own a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks seventh in the league.

Phoenix has taken 63.8% two-pointers and 36.2% three-pointers this year. Of the team's buckets, 71% are two-pointers and 29% are threes.

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 115.8 points scored per game and 112.5 points conceded, Denver is 12th in the NBA offensively and eighth on defense.

With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the NBA.

The Nuggets are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).

Denver attempts 63.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.9% of Denver's baskets are 2-pointers, and 27.1% are 3-pointers.

