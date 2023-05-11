Rays vs. Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The New York Yankees (21-17) will look to DJ LeMahieu, riding a two-game homer streak, versus the Tampa Bay Rays (29-9) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday, at Yankee Stadium.
The Rays will look to Drew Rasmussen (3-2) against the Yankees and Domingo German (2-2).
Rays vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Rasmussen - TB (3-2, 3.11 ERA) vs German - NYY (2-2, 4.35 ERA)
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rasmussen
- Rasmussen (3-2) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed two hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.11, a 3.64 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.195 in seven games this season.
- He has two quality starts in seven chances this season.
- Rasmussen will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Drew Rasmussen vs. Yankees
- The Yankees rank 13th in MLB with 168 runs scored this season. They have a .235 batting average this campaign with 51 home runs (fifth in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the Yankees one time this season, allowing them to go 2-for-19 in 5 2/3 innings.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán
- The Yankees are sending German (2-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Over seven games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.35 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .177 to opposing hitters.
- German is trying to secure his third quality start of the year in this outing.
- German is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.35), eighth in WHIP (.941), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among pitchers who qualify.
Domingo Germán vs. Rays
- The opposing Rays offense has a collective .272 batting average, and is second in the league with 350 total hits and first in MLB play with 231 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.509) and are first in all of MLB with 75 home runs.
- In five innings over one appearance against the Rays this season, German has a 3.6 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP while his opponents are batting .222.
