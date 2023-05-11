Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Yankees on May 11, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Wander Franco, Gleyber Torres and others when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Rays vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Drew Rasmussen Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Rasmussen Stats
- Drew Rasmussen (3-2) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his eighth start of the season.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Rasmussen will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Rasmussen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Yankees
|May. 6
|5.2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|at White Sox
|Apr. 30
|5.0
|9
|3
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 25
|4.2
|9
|5
|5
|5
|2
|at Reds
|Apr. 19
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|3
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 14
|4.1
|8
|5
|5
|4
|4
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Drew Rasmussen's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Franco Stats
- Franco has put up 45 hits with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .310/.373/.552 on the year.
- Franco has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .359 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and 10 RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Orioles
|May. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 8
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Yankees
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has six doubles, nine home runs, 22 walks and 19 RBI (40 total hits).
- He's slashing .317/.428/.579 so far this season.
- Diaz brings an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .313 with two doubles, two home runs, nine walks and three RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Orioles
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Orioles
|May. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Yankees
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Yankees
|May. 6
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Yandy Díaz or other Rays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Torres Stats
- Torres has collected 34 hits with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .258/.346/.470 slash line on the season.
- Torres hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with five doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 9
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Rays
|May. 7
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Rays
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 42 hits with five doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 17 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .302/.388/.468 so far this season.
- Rizzo has picked up at least one hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .325 with a home run, five walks and four RBI.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Athletics
|May. 10
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 9
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 8
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Rays
|May. 7
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Rays
|May. 6
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.