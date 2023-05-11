Sportsbooks have listed player props for Wander Franco, Gleyber Torres and others when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Rasmussen Stats

Drew Rasmussen (3-2) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Rasmussen will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Rasmussen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees May. 6 5.2 2 0 0 6 2 at White Sox Apr. 30 5.0 9 3 3 3 0 vs. Astros Apr. 25 4.2 9 5 5 5 2 at Reds Apr. 19 5.0 3 0 0 7 3 at Blue Jays Apr. 14 4.1 8 5 5 4 4

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Franco Stats

Franco has put up 45 hits with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .310/.373/.552 on the year.

Franco has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .359 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and 10 RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 10 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 2 at Orioles May. 9 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 1 at Orioles May. 8 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Yankees May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has six doubles, nine home runs, 22 walks and 19 RBI (40 total hits).

He's slashing .317/.428/.579 so far this season.

Diaz brings an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .313 with two doubles, two home runs, nine walks and three RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Orioles May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Orioles May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Orioles May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Yankees May. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Yankees May. 6 1-for-2 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Torres Stats

Torres has collected 34 hits with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .258/.346/.470 slash line on the season.

Torres hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with five doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 10 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics May. 9 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Athletics May. 8 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Rays May. 7 2-for-6 0 0 1 3 0 at Rays May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 42 hits with five doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 17 RBI.

He has a slash line of .302/.388/.468 so far this season.

Rizzo has picked up at least one hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .325 with a home run, five walks and four RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics May. 10 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 vs. Athletics May. 9 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 vs. Athletics May. 8 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Rays May. 7 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 at Rays May. 6 1-for-5 1 0 0 1

