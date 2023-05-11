Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

The Rays are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Yankees (+105). The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -125 +105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 5-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games. Tampa Bay and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under for three straight games, with the average total established by sportsbooks during that stretch being 8.7.

Explore More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been the moneyline favorite 36 total times this season. They've finished 28-8 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 28-6 record (winning 82.4% of its games).

The Rays have a 55.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times this season for a 19-16-3 record against the over/under.

The Rays have covered the spread in each of the four games they have played with a set run line.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-3 10-6 13-3 16-6 23-8 6-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.