The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena and his .657 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks while batting .319.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Arozarena has gotten at least one hit in 80.6% of his games this season (29 of 36), with multiple hits 12 times (33.3%).

Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (22.2%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has had at least one RBI in 44.4% of his games this year (16 of 36), with more than one RBI six times (16.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 19 games this year (52.8%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 18 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (46.7%) 12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings