In a Thursday NBA Playoff slate that has two compelling matchups, the Boston Celtics versus the Philadelphia 76ers is a game to catch.

Today's NBA Games

The Philadelphia 76ers play host to the Boston Celtics

The Celtics hope to pick up a road win at the 76ers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Stream Live: Fubo
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • PHI Record: 54-28
  • BOS Record: 57-25
  • PHI Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third)
  • BOS Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

  • PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG)
  • BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)

The Phoenix Suns play host to the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets hit the road the Suns on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Stream Live: Fubo
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • PHO Record: 45-37
  • DEN Record: 53-29
  • PHO Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)
  • DEN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

  • PHO Key Player: Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG)
  • DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG)

