Manuel Margot -- hitting .379 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 11 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Orioles.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .253 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Margot has picked up a hit in 60.7% of his 28 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.3% of those games.

He has homered in two of 28 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Margot has driven in a run in nine games this year (32.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In nine games this season (32.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 11 .188 AVG .333 .291 OBP .378 .354 SLG .385 4 XBH 2 2 HR 0 5 RBI 5 9/6 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 3 Home Away 17 GP 11 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (90.9%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings