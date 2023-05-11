Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Manuel Margot -- hitting .379 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 11 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Orioles.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Yankees
|Rays vs Yankees Odds
|Rays vs Yankees Prediction
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .253 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Margot has picked up a hit in 60.7% of his 28 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.3% of those games.
- He has homered in two of 28 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Margot has driven in a run in nine games this year (32.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In nine games this season (32.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|.188
|AVG
|.333
|.291
|OBP
|.378
|.354
|SLG
|.385
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|9/6
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (90.9%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (41 total, 1.1 per game).
- German (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.35 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.35 ERA ranks 53rd, .941 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.