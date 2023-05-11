On Thursday, Luke Raley (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .262 with five doubles, eight home runs and five walks.

Raley is batting .389 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 15 of 27 games this year (55.6%) Raley has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

He has hit a home run in 22.2% of his games this season, and 8.6% of his trips to the plate.

Raley has driven in a run in nine games this year (33.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (18.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In seven of 27 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .175 AVG .341 .250 OBP .388 .350 SLG .841 5 XBH 8 1 HR 7 4 RBI 13 17/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 13 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (38.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

