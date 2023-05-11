The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.214 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has seven doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .309.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 69.0% of his games this season (20 of 29), with more than one hit nine times (31.0%).

He has gone deep in 24.1% of his games this year, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 48.3% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 15 times this season (51.7%), including four games with multiple runs (13.8%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (76.9%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (38.5%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (61.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings