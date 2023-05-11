Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.214 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Yankees
|Rays vs Yankees Odds
|Rays vs Yankees Prediction
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has seven doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .309.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 69.0% of his games this season (20 of 29), with more than one hit nine times (31.0%).
- He has gone deep in 24.1% of his games this year, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 48.3% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this season (51.7%), including four games with multiple runs (13.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (84.6%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (76.9%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (38.5%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (61.5%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.59 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 41 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- German (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.35 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.35), eighth in WHIP (.941), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.