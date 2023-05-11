Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Thursday, Jose Siri (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Yankees
|Rays vs Yankees Odds
|Rays vs Yankees Prediction
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .208 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Siri has had a base hit in 10 of 17 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 17.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Siri has driven home a run in eight games this year (47.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games.
- He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.59 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (41 total, 1.1 per game).
- German makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.35), eighth in WHIP (.941), and 16th in K/9 (10.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.