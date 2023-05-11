Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .355 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the hill, on May 11 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has seven doubles, four home runs and seven walks while batting .254.
- In 18 of 34 games this year (52.9%) Paredes has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (26.5%).
- Looking at the 34 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (11.8%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Paredes has driven in a run in 11 games this year (32.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 15 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (41 total, 1.1 per game).
- German (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.35 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.35), eighth in WHIP (.941), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among pitchers who qualify.
