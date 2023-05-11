Harold Ramirez -- .222 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 11 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is batting .316 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
  • Ramirez has picked up a hit in 67.9% of his 28 games this season, with more than one hit in 35.7% of those games.
  • In 21.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ramirez has driven in a run in 10 games this season (35.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 12 games this year (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 10
12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%)
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.59).
  • The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (41 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Yankees will send German (2-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.35 ERA ranks 52nd, .941 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 16th.
