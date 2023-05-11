After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the New York Yankees (who will start Domingo German) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Francisco Mejía? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

  • Mejia has four doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .200.
  • This year, Mejia has posted at least one hit in seven of 17 games (41.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Mejia has driven in a run in five games this year (29.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (41.2%), including three multi-run games (17.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 8
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (41 total, 1.1 per game).
  • German gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.35), eighth in WHIP (.941), and 16th in K/9 (10.1).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.