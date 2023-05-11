After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the New York Yankees (who will start Domingo German) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia has four doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .200.

This year, Mejia has posted at least one hit in seven of 17 games (41.2%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Mejia has driven in a run in five games this year (29.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in seven games this season (41.2%), including three multi-run games (17.6%).

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings