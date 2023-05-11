Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the New York Yankees (who will start Domingo German) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Francisco Mejía? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Yankees
|Rays vs Yankees Odds
|Rays vs Yankees Prediction
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia has four doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .200.
- This year, Mejia has posted at least one hit in seven of 17 games (41.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Mejia has driven in a run in five games this year (29.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in seven games this season (41.2%), including three multi-run games (17.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (41 total, 1.1 per game).
- German gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.35), eighth in WHIP (.941), and 16th in K/9 (10.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.