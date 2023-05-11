Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.114 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .193.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 15 of 32 games this year (46.9%), including five multi-hit games (15.6%).
- He has gone deep in 21.9% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 10 games this season (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 40.6% of his games this season (13 of 32), he has scored, and in five of those games (15.6%) he has scored more than once.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.59 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 41 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- German makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.35), eighth in WHIP (.941), and 16th in K/9 (10.1).
