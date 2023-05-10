Wander Franco -- hitting .325 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on May 10 at 6:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

  • Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .556, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 16th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
  • Franco will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer in his last outings.
  • In 74.3% of his 35 games this season, Franco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in seven games this year (20.0%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 16 games this year (45.7%), Franco has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 17 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 13
17 (77.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (46.2%)
12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (46 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Orioles will send Kremer (3-1) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.80, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .308 batting average against him.
