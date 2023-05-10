The Tampa Bay Rays (29-8) and Baltimore Orioles (23-13) square off on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Rays will give the nod to Jalen Beeks (1-2) against the Orioles and Dean Kremer (3-1).

Rays vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Beeks - TB (1-2, 6.75 ERA) vs Kremer - BAL (3-1, 5.80 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jalen Beeks

Beeks will get the start for the Rays, his third of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw a scoreless third of an inning out of the bullpen against the New York Yankees without allowing a hit.

He has pitched to a 6.75 ERA this season with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 5.6 walks per nine across 13 games.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer

The Orioles will send Kremer (3-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.80, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents have a .308 batting average against him.

Kremer has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Kremer is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.0 innings per start.

