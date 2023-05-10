Wander Franco and Cedric Mullins are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles play at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday (first pitch at 6:35 PM ET).

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Franco Stats

Franco has 44 hits with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .310/.369/.556 slash line so far this season.

Franco has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 9 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 1 at Orioles May. 8 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Yankees May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has five doubles, nine home runs, 22 walks and 19 RBI (39 total hits).

He has a slash line of .320/.432/.582 so far this year.

Diaz enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, nine walks and three RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Orioles May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Orioles May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Yankees May. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Yankees May. 6 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Yankees May. 5 1-for-4 2 1 1 4

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has 32 hits with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .248/.353/.426 so far this season.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays May. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays May. 8 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 7 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves May. 5 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has put up 36 hits with five doubles, five home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 20 runs.

He's slashing .273/.406/.424 so far this season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays May. 9 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Rays May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 5 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

