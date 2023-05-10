How to Watch the Rays vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles will meet on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 6:35 PM ET, with Wander Franco and Cedric Mullins -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Orioles Player Props
|Rays vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Orioles Prediction
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 75 total home runs, averaging two per game.
- Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .516 slugging percentage.
- The Rays have a league-best .274 batting average.
- Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (230 total, 6.2 per game).
- The Rays are the top team in baseball this season with a .348 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 15th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's 2.97 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays have the lowest WHIP in baseball (1.130).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jalen Beeks (1-2) starts for the Rays, his third this season.
- His last time out was in relief on Sunday when the lefty threw a scoreless third of an inning against the New York Yankees without allowing a hit.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/5/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-4
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Jhony Brito
|5/6/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-2
|Home
|Drew Rasmussen
|Domingo Germán
|5/7/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-7
|Home
|Javy Guerra
|Gerrit Cole
|5/8/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-0
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Kyle Gibson
|5/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 4-2
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Dean Kremer
|5/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Domingo Germán
|5/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|Gerrit Cole
|5/13/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/16/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.