Wednesday's game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Tampa Bay Rays (29-8) going head to head against the Baltimore Orioles (23-13) at 6:35 PM ET (on May 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Rays, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Jalen Beeks (1-2) to the mound, while Dean Kremer (3-1) will get the nod for the Orioles.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Orioles 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Rays have been favored 35 times and won 28, or 80%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has entered 35 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 28-7 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.

No team has scored more than the 230 runs Tampa Bay has this season.

The Rays' 2.97 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Schedule