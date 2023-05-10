Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena and his .658 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks while batting .321.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks eighth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Arozarena has picked up a hit in 29 of 35 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (22.9%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has driven in a run in 16 games this season (45.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (17.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 35 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|14
|18 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (78.6%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (50.0%)
|12 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (50.0%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Orioles rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (46 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 5.80 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .308 to his opponents.
