Max Strus and the rest of the Miami Heat take on the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on May 8, Strus produced 16 points and six rebounds in a 109-101 win versus the Knicks.

In this article, we look at Strus' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 9.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.1 Assists -- 2.1 1.1 PRA -- 16.8 13.4 PR 14.5 14.7 12.3 3PM 2.5 2.5 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Max Strus' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Max Strus Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Max Strus has made 4.1 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 20.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Strus' opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 113.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Knicks are seventh in the league, giving up 42 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.1 assists per game, the Knicks are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Knicks are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

Max Strus vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/8/2023 37 16 6 2 4 1 1 5/6/2023 30 19 3 0 3 1 1 5/2/2023 25 17 1 1 3 0 0 4/30/2023 23 8 2 3 2 0 1 3/29/2023 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3/22/2023 32 11 1 1 3 0 2 3/3/2023 19 5 0 3 1 0 0 2/2/2023 29 17 1 1 5 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Strus or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.