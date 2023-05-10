Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on May 10 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Orioles.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .253 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Margot has recorded a hit in 17 of 31 games this season (54.8%), including four multi-hit games (12.9%).
- In 31 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Margot has driven in a run in nine games this season (29.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine of 31 games (29.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.34 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (46 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.80 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .308 to opposing batters.
