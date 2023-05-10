Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on May 10 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Orioles.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is batting .253 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Margot has recorded a hit in 17 of 31 games this season (54.8%), including four multi-hit games (12.9%).
  • In 31 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Margot has driven in a run in nine games this season (29.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine of 31 games (29.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 13
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.34 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (46 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.80 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .308 to opposing batters.
