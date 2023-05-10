Kyle Lowry and the rest of the Miami Heat face the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 109-101 win over the Knicks (his last action) Lowry produced 15 points and four assists.

In this article, we dig into Lowry's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.2 9.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 2.9 Assists 4.5 5.1 3.9 PRA 18.5 20.4 15.9 PR 13.5 15.3 12 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.2



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Knicks

Lowry is responsible for taking 6.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.8 per game.

He's made 1.9 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lowry's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

The Knicks allow 113.1 points per contest, 12th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Knicks are ranked seventh in the league, giving up 42 rebounds per game.

The Knicks allow 25.1 assists per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks are 25th in the NBA, giving up 13 makes per game.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/8/2023 26 15 5 4 2 0 1 5/6/2023 25 14 3 4 2 1 0 5/2/2023 31 6 4 6 0 1 1 4/30/2023 30 18 5 6 3 4 1 3/22/2023 24 14 4 3 2 0 1 2/2/2023 24 3 1 2 1 0 1

