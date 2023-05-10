Kevin Love will hope to make a difference for the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM on Wednesday versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 109-101 win over the Knicks (his most recent game) Love produced eight points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Love's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.2 8.6 Rebounds 5.5 6.4 6.7 Assists -- 1.9 1.8 PRA -- 16.5 17.1 PR 13.5 14.6 15.3 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.1



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Kevin Love Insights vs. the Knicks

Love's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Knicks allow 113.1 points per contest, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Knicks are ranked seventh in the league, conceding 42 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are 13th in the league, conceding 25.1 per game.

The Knicks allow 13 made 3-pointers per contest, 25th-ranked in the league.

Kevin Love vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/8/2023 23 8 5 2 2 0 0 5/6/2023 23 4 9 4 0 0 0 5/2/2023 24 8 6 1 2 0 0 4/30/2023 16 9 5 4 2 0 0 3/29/2023 16 5 4 2 1 0 1 3/22/2023 23 6 4 4 2 0 1 3/3/2023 23 9 8 1 1 0 0 1/24/2023 12 0 0 1 0 0 0 12/4/2022 22 8 7 0 2 0 0 10/30/2022 22 29 8 1 8 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.