Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .276 with a double, three home runs, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer) at 6:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Orioles.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has seven doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while batting .312.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 19 of 28 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games this season, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 50.0% of his games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 53.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 14.3%.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (83.3%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (41.7%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (66.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 46 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.80, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.
