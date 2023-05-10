Jose Siri -- batting .143 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on May 10 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: MASN
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri has three doubles, three home runs and five walks while hitting .220.
  • Siri has had a base hit in 10 of 16 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In three games this season, he has gone deep (18.8%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).
  • Siri has had an RBI in eight games this year (50.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (18.8%).
  • In eight games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 5
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (46 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander went six innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.80 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .308 to his opponents.
