Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Jose Siri -- batting .143 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on May 10 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has three doubles, three home runs and five walks while hitting .220.
- Siri has had a base hit in 10 of 16 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (18.8%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Siri has had an RBI in eight games this year (50.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (18.8%).
- In eight games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|5
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (46 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander went six innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.80 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .308 to his opponents.
