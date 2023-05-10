Jimmy Butler and the rest of the Miami Heat hit the court versus the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 109-101 win over the Knicks, Butler tallied 27 points, six rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Butler, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 22.9 31.9 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 6.2 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.5 PRA 40.5 34.1 43.6 PR 34.5 28.8 38.1 3PM 1.5 0.6 1.4



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Jimmy Butler has made 7.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 14.9% of his team's total makes.

He's made 0.6 threes per game, or 3.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Butler's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 113.1 points per game.

The Knicks allow 42 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the league.

Conceding 25.1 assists per contest, the Knicks are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks are 25th in the NBA, giving up 13 makes per game.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/8/2023 42 27 6 10 1 2 2 5/6/2023 36 28 4 3 0 2 0 4/30/2023 43 25 11 4 0 0 2 3/29/2023 35 12 3 6 0 0 0 3/22/2023 37 35 4 9 2 0 4 3/3/2023 33 33 8 5 1 0 2 2/2/2023 33 10 4 5 0 0 2

