The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes is batting .261 with seven doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
  • In 54.5% of his 33 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Paredes has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (11 of 33), with more than one RBI four times (12.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 45.5% of his games this year (15 of 33), with two or more runs four times (12.1%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 14
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%)
9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (46 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kremer (3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season.
  • His last time out was on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.80 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .308 to his opponents.
