The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .261 with seven doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

In 54.5% of his 33 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (11 of 33), with more than one RBI four times (12.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45.5% of his games this year (15 of 33), with two or more runs four times (12.1%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

