The New York Knicks (47-35) take on the Miami Heat (44-38) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. Jimmy Butler of the Heat is a player to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10

Wednesday, May 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Heat's Last Game

On Monday, the Heat defeated the Knicks 109-101, led by Butler with 27 points. Jalen Brunson was the high scorer for the losing team with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 27 6 10 2 2 1 Bam Adebayo 23 13 2 1 0 0 Max Strus 16 6 2 1 1 4

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and averages 3.2 assists.

Butler is putting up a team-best 5.3 assists per contest. And he is contributing 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat get 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.

Caleb Martin gives the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Heat get 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 26.8 5.1 4.1 1.3 0.6 1.3 Bam Adebayo 16.2 8.7 3.6 1.0 0.5 0.0 Kevin Love 8.6 6.7 1.8 0.3 0.5 2.1 Kyle Lowry 9.1 2.9 3.9 0.7 0.8 1.2 Caleb Martin 10.2 5.1 1.5 0.9 0.2 1.4

