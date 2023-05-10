The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The matchup's point total is set at 209.5.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -3.5 209.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 209.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.

Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 9.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this year.

The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.

Miami has a record of 5-9, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +140 or more by bookmakers this season.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 69 84.1% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8 Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 games.

Eight of the Heat's past 10 games have gone over the total.

This season, Miami is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). Away, it is 16-25-0 ATS (.390).

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.1 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 46-36 15-12 44-38 Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Knicks Heat 116 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 33-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 35-19 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 29-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 30-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

