The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The matchup's point total is set at 209.5.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -3.5 209.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 209.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.
  • Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 9.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this year.
  • The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
  • Miami has a record of 5-9, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +140 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Miami has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 69 84.1% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 games.
  • Eight of the Heat's past 10 games have gone over the total.
  • This season, Miami is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). Away, it is 16-25-0 ATS (.390).
  • The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.
  • Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.1 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 46-36 15-12 44-38
Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Knicks Heat
116
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
33-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 13-12
35-19
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-6
113.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
29-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-36
30-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

