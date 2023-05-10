Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Julius Randle, Bam Adebayo and others in the New York Knicks-Miami Heat matchup at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST
17.5 (-105) 8.5 (-118) 2.5 (-143)
  • The 17.5-point over/under for Adebayo on Wednesday is 2.9 lower than his season scoring average.
  • Adebayo averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 8.5).
  • Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (-128) 6.5 (+115) 5.5 (-133) 1.5 (+175)
  • Jimmy Butler's 22.9 points per game average is 4.6 less than Wednesday's over/under.
  • Butler has collected 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).
  • Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).
  • Butler has connected on 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
11.5 (-118) 3.5 (+115) 1.5 (-120) 2.5 (-139)
  • Max Strus' scoring average (11.5) is equal to Wednesday's points prop for him.
  • He averages 0.3 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 3.5.
  • Strus averages 2.1 assists, 0.6 more than Wednesday's prop bet (1.5).
  • He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Wednesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (-120) 9.5 (+110) 3.5 (-133) 2.5 (-105)
  • The 25.1 points Randle has scored per game this season is 2.6 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (22.5).
  • Randle's per-game rebound average of 10 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (9.5).
  • Randle has averaged 4.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (3.5).
  • Randle has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (-128) 6.5 (+115) 5.5 (-133) 1.5 (+175)
  • Wednesday's over/under for Jalen Brunson is 25.5. That's 1.5 more than his season average.
  • His rebounding average -- 3.5 per game -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).
  • Brunson has collected 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Wednesday's over/under (6.5).
  • He has hit two three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.

