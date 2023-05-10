In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks will meet the Miami Heat.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: TNT

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 46% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

Miami is 25-12 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.

The Heat average only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up (113.1).

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Miami is 19-6.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat score more points per game at home (111.4) than on the road (107.5), but also allow more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).

This season the Heat are collecting more assists at home (23.9 per game) than away (23.8).

Heat Injuries