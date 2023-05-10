The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks' +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.0 points per game (11th in the NBA) while allowing 113.1 per contest (12th in the league).

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).

These teams score 225.5 points per game combined, 16.0 more than this game's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 222.9 points per game, 13.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York has covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 27.5 -125 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 +100 20.4 Gabe Vincent 11.5 -105 9.4 Max Strus 11.5 -115 11.5 Kyle Lowry 10.5 -110 11.2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.