The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Knicks (-3.5) 209.5 -170 +145 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Knicks (-3.5) 209.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Knicks (-3.5) 209 -182 +130 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Knicks (-3.5) 209.5 -170 +145 Bet on this game with Tipico

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

  • The Knicks' +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.0 points per game (11th in the NBA) while allowing 113.1 per contest (12th in the league).
  • The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).
  • These teams score 225.5 points per game combined, 16.0 more than this game's over/under.
  • Combined, these teams give up 222.9 points per game, 13.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • New York has covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
  • Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jimmy Butler 27.5 -125 22.9
Bam Adebayo 17.5 +100 20.4
Gabe Vincent 11.5 -105 9.4
Max Strus 11.5 -115 11.5
Kyle Lowry 10.5 -110 11.2

