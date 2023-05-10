Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 114 - Heat 109
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Knicks vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Heat Player Props
|How to Watch Knicks vs Heat
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (209)
- The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 18.3% less often than the Knicks (45-35-2) this season.
- When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, New York (15-12) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55.6%) than Miami (7-8) does as the underdog (46.7%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents aren't as successful (48.8% of the time) as New York and its opponents (53.7%).
- The Knicks have a .659 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-14) this season, better than the .333 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (8-16).
Heat Performance Insights
- Offensively Miami is the worst squad in the league (109.5 points per game). However on defense it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).
- This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
- In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 30.5% of Miami's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 69.5% have been 2-pointers.
