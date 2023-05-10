The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 114 - Heat 109

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 3.5)

Knicks (- 3.5) Pick OU: Over (209)



The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 18.3% less often than the Knicks (45-35-2) this season.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, New York (15-12) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55.6%) than Miami (7-8) does as the underdog (46.7%).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents aren't as successful (48.8% of the time) as New York and its opponents (53.7%).

The Knicks have a .659 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-14) this season, better than the .333 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Heat Performance Insights

Offensively Miami is the worst squad in the league (109.5 points per game). However on defense it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).

This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 30.5% of Miami's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 69.5% have been 2-pointers.

