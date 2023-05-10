The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Knicks 114 - Heat 109

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

  • Pick ATS: Knicks (- 3.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (209)
  • The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 18.3% less often than the Knicks (45-35-2) this season.
  • When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, New York (15-12) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55.6%) than Miami (7-8) does as the underdog (46.7%).
  • When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents aren't as successful (48.8% of the time) as New York and its opponents (53.7%).
  • The Knicks have a .659 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-14) this season, better than the .333 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Heat Performance Insights

  • Offensively Miami is the worst squad in the league (109.5 points per game). However on defense it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).
  • This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.
  • Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
  • In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 30.5% of Miami's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 69.5% have been 2-pointers.

