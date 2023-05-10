Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez (.371 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .319 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
- Ramirez has picked up a hit in 18 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has homered in 22.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this year (37.0%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (14.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 12 games this season (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|9
|12 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (44.4%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.34 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.80, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .308 batting average against him.
