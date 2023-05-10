The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez (.371 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Explore More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .319 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.

Ramirez has picked up a hit in 18 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has homered in 22.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this year (37.0%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (14.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 12 games this season (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 9 12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (44.4%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings