Gabe Vincent and his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Vincent tallied three points, five assists and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 109-101 win against the Knicks.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Vincent, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 9.4 11.6 Rebounds -- 2.1 1.0 Assists 3.5 2.5 4.4 PRA -- 14 17 PR 12.5 11.5 12.6 3PM 2.5 1.7 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Gabe Vincent's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Knicks

Vincent is responsible for attempting 8.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

Vincent is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Vincent's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

Conceding 113.1 points per contest, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Knicks are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 42 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are 13th in the league, giving up 25.1 per contest.

Conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Knicks are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/8/2023 22 3 0 5 1 0 2 5/6/2023 30 5 0 4 0 0 2 5/2/2023 41 21 2 5 4 0 0 4/30/2023 33 20 2 5 5 0 1 3/29/2023 31 21 3 3 4 0 2 3/22/2023 25 19 0 3 3 0 0 3/3/2023 27 3 2 3 1 0 2 2/2/2023 25 5 4 4 1 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Vincent or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.