Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks while batting .196.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has gone deep in seven games this season (22.6%), homering in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has had an RBI in 10 games this season (32.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (19.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (41.9%), including five multi-run games (16.1%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.80, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.
