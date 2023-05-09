The Baltimore Orioles (22-13) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Tampa Bay Rays (29-7) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are Zach Eflin (4-0) for the Rays and Grayson Rodriguez (1-0) for the Orioles.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Rays vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (4-0, 2.25 ERA) vs Rodriguez - BAL (1-0, 5.46 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays' Eflin (4-0) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.25 and 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .229 in five games this season.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Eflin has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Grayson Rodriguez

Rodriguez (1-0 with a 5.46 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty went 3 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 23-year-old has a 5.46 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings during six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .277 to opposing hitters.

So far this year, Rodriguez has not recorded a quality start.

Rodriguez has put up four starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.